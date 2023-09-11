BigTrunk Communications wins Digital Media mandate for BudLeaf Tea

"As tea is one of the most consumed commodities in the Indian market, understanding consumer trends and behaviour is the key to building an integrated digital marketing strategy for an emerging brand like BudLeaf. Team BigTrunk is excited to take this partnership further and consider this as an opportunity to add value to their digital marketing objectives through our research-backed and innovative online campaigns. Our primary focus would be to understand the evolving consumer trends across digital touchpoints to drive campaigns that help boost the brand presence and build a community with a devoted audience base. We are looking forward to co-creating unique solutions by combining our knowledge of performance, analytics, digital, SEO, and content to position the brand across new markets as they expand their footprint.” said Bharat Subramaniam, founder & MD, BigTrunk Communications.