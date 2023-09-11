BigTrunk Communications wins Digital Media mandate for BudLeaf Tea

The 360 digital media agency will now manage digital marketing, social media advertising, and SEO campaigns for the company.
BigTrunk Communications, an integrated digital marketing agency, has been chosen to handle the digital marketing for BudLeaf Tea. This includes creating and carrying out online marketing plans, social media management, content creation, influencer marketing, media planning and buying, and analytics. The agency will also be working on improving the brand's online presence, developing brand responses, managing communication, and reputation management.
Speaking about the new partnership, Vineet Mohta – director at BudLeaf Tea, said, “As an emerging FMCG brand, staying on top of the digital game is imperative to break the clutter and drive more brand consideration in this competitive market. By partnering with a dynamic agency like Big Trunk, we will be able to catch the pulse of our ever-evolving audience and drive more result-driven digital marketing strategies. We intend to amplify customer engagement and solidify our position as a market leader by leveraging social media along with other digital channels. We are certain that this partnership will improve our online presence and enable us to interact with our audience in novel and intriguing ways while highlighting our unique offerings.”
"As tea is one of the most consumed commodities in the Indian market, understanding consumer trends and behaviour is the key to building an integrated digital marketing strategy for an emerging brand like BudLeaf. Team BigTrunk is excited to take this partnership further and consider this as an opportunity to add value to their digital marketing objectives through our research-backed and innovative online campaigns. Our primary focus would be to understand the evolving consumer trends across digital touchpoints to drive campaigns that help boost the brand presence and build a community with a devoted audience base. We are looking forward to co-creating unique solutions by combining our knowledge of performance, analytics, digital, SEO, and content to position the brand across new markets as they expand their footprint.” said Bharat Subramaniam, founder & MD, BigTrunk Communications.