Bikano launches ‘Achhi Soch Bato' campaign for Diwali

The brand endeavours to kindle a ray of hope for children seeking the warmth of a loving home, celebrating the joy of child adoption.
This festive season, Bikano celebrates the spirit of togetherness and acceptance with a DVC release in honour of Diwali. Building on the success of their previous ‘Rakshabandhan Campaign’, the new initiative aims to promote the invaluable act of child adoption.
In the ad, a young girl, happily engrossed in creating a Rangoli with her mother, is visited by a family friend who commends the seamless integration of the adopted child in the family. The moment culminates in a powerful exchange, as the mother reaffirms that bonds are forged not by blood, but by the depth of shared emotions—a sentiment mirrored in the ageless tale of Yashoda and Krishna.
The commercial ends with a message, ‘Is Diwali Khusiyon Ke Saath Saath, Achi Soch Bhi Baato’.
"We believe that family is bound by love and compassion, transcending biological ties. The story of Yashoda and Kanha reminds us that love knows no bounds, and it is this very love that we aim to celebrate and foster this festive season," stated, Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods.
Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing, Bikano, added, "At Bikano, we understand that true family is created through bonds of the heart. This Diwali, we encourage everyone to join hands with us in spreading not only happiness but also the invaluable message of acceptance and love through adoption. Every child deserves a loving home, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they find it. I believe it's our duty to use our platform to promote initiatives that make a positive impact.”
To further champion the cause of adoption, Bikano invites everyone to show their support by simply giving a missed call to 970-970-5100. For every call received, the brand pledges to contribute an equivalent sum to an orphanage, reinforcing their commitment to making a positive impact on young lives.