Bikano's new campaign highlights irresistible snacking amid life’s unexpected twists

Bikano, a brand in the Indian snack industry, has rolled out a fun campaign Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano, capturing everyday madness in a series of videos. Taking a fresh perspective, the campaign encourages the audience to immerse themselves in the assortment of flavours from the brand in the most unexpected situations.

Conceptualised and executed by Grapes Worldwide, the latest campaign hilariously showcases the irresistibility of Bikano in any situation. Building on everyday drama and amusing twists, the brand establishes its range of snacking as the ultimate priority when life unfolds its other plans.

Depicting diverse situations, including a measly office bonus where employees divert their focus to the snacking options available there. In another situation, a boy closely escapes his death in an attempt to pick up the snack that dropped while he was on a ride with ‘Yamraj.’ Similarly, a timid guy during skydiving jumps off the plane just for the sake of a Bikano snack.

Ultimately, in a shooting setup the director captures the candid shots of the team relishing the snack rather than waiting for the actor who was putting on airs.

Through the dynamic instances, the brand established Bikano as a snack that goes with every situation. The Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano stems from the idea that small relatable moments when combined with playful twists tend to make the campaign memorable for the audience. Resonating with them instantly, it develops a strong recall value by establishing a deep connection with them. By converting the smallest moments into madness, the narrative showcases the brand not as a product but an emotion that easily dwells on lighthearted humour.