Bikano's Raksha Bandhan campaign spotlights sibling love and advocates for adoption

Bikano has launched a campaign called #PyarKaMeethaBandhan which is based around the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The campaign encourages love, bonding, and compassion, while also shedding light on the importance of adoption and sibling relationships.
This year's #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign builds on the success of last year's campaign by focusing on the emotion of sibling love. The commercial promotes adoption as a beautiful way to expand families by portraying a touching scene in which a young boy wishes for a sister to tie him a rakhi. His wish is fulfilled when his parents surprise him with a newly adopted sister, reinforcing the notion that love transcends boundaries..
We're excited to unveil a campaign this Raksha Bandhan that honors the timeless bond between siblings and highlights the significance of adoption in nurturing new relationships. With over 2 crore orphans in our society and declining adoption rates, we hope to raise awareness about adoption and motivate people to consider welcoming a new member into their families. You can support this cause by showing your support for adoption.
Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing at Bikano, believes that festivals are a time for happiness and unity. He hopes to create a memorable Raksha Bandhan experience for everyone with the #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign. This campaign is designed to show the strength of sibling bonds and the warmth of adoption.
As part of this unique campaign, Bikano invites individuals to participate by giving a missed call to 971-8461-212 and expressing their support for adoption. Bikano will then donate an equivalent amount to an orphanage. By joining hands with Bikano, each person becomes an advocate for building a stronger and more compassionate society.