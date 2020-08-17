Billie Eilish rallies for Gen Z in new ad

Released on United Nations’ ’International Youth Day’ (August 12), Wolfgang Kampbartold, vice president for international market communications at Deutsche Telekom, says: “The seismic events of 2020 will impact the younger generation for years to come; culturally, socially, economically. We wanted to provide Gen Z with a voice and a platform from which to demonstrate how they are harnessing the power of connected technology to make a real difference. In collaborating with Billie (Eilish) and our team of young people, we are shining a light on the incredible potential of this generation, as they navigate a new future.”