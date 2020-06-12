Bingo! and Ranveer Singh gatecrash video calls, surprise fans

What do you do when you can't celebrate a retirement, graduation, or go on vacation? Video call Ranveer Singh!
Bingo!, the snacking brand from ITC, found a way to surprise fans during lockdown. Bingo!, along with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh used Zoom video calls in an attempt to cheer up people whose spirits were dampened during the lockdown.
There was a surprise in store those who missed their birthday celebrations, graduation ceremony, planned vacations, upcoming retirement, much awaited wedding or meeting their beloved, they decided to share their disappointment through chats and discussions over video calls with their loved ones when Ranveer Singh surprised them by joining their video call with an initiative called #BingoConnecting.
The ploy planned and executed between Bingo!, Ranveer Singh and a knowing friend or relative, led to a bag full of emotions as Ranveer Singh suddenly appeared in the video calls to cheer up callers. The campaign uses ‘Kuch na kuch jugaad to nikal aayega’ as its core sign-off.
According to Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Foods, ITC, “ Our aim was to delight and celebrate the special occasions with individuals during this lockdown. Ranveer Singh surprising them by joining their video-calls hopefully created a memorable experience for each of them even during social isolation. Our belief is that such precious moments should be celebrated while fun and excitement can be found even in the ‘new normal’ ."
Elaborating on the concept, Muki Sablania, group creative director, Ogilvy said, "Everyone had their own way of getting through the lockdown. Some indulged themselves in cooking or learning an instrument while there was a section that sulked over their failed plans. We saw plenty of them sulking on the internet over their cancelled travel plans, postponement of wedding, graduation, you name it. So, Bingo! wanted to bring a bit of cheer on their faces and what better than a random surprise by none other than Ranveer Singh."
This was the theme of Cadbury Dairy Milk's recent campaign too. Ogilvy brought back the iconic 'Kuch Khaas Hai' theme which first made its debut in the world of Indian advertising in the 1990s. Dairy Milk ads reminded people that there is much to look forward to, even when locked down at home.
At a time when milestone birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated alone, graduation certificates are being handed out virtually, the ad reminds people to look for the ‘khaas’ and celebrate sweet moments virtually.
