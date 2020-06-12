Bingo! and Ranveer Singh gatecrash video calls, surprise fans

Elaborating on the concept, Muki Sablania, group creative director, Ogilvy said, "Everyone had their own way of getting through the lockdown. Some indulged themselves in cooking or learning an instrument while there was a section that sulked over their failed plans. We saw plenty of them sulking on the internet over their cancelled travel plans, postponement of wedding, graduation, you name it. So, Bingo! wanted to bring a bit of cheer on their faces and what better than a random surprise by none other than Ranveer Singh."