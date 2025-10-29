Bingo! brings back desi ghosts this Halloween with a witty protest twist

Halloween in India has officially gone global — and Bingo! isn’t too happy about it. The ITC-owned snack brand’s new campaign, Desi Bhoot Bachao (Save Our Indian Ghosts), hilariously stages a protest to reclaim India’s spooky roots from their videshi counterparts.





Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, the film takes the form of a mock news bulletin — complete with angry citizens, chaotic debate panels, and a parade of forgotten Indian spirits demanding justice. Shot in a mix of handheld protest footage and high-energy newsroom drama, the spot balances parody with pointed social commentary.

“At this point, Halloween parties in India have more Draculas than Dayans,” quips Sudish Balan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Tonic Worldwide. “With Desi Bhoot Bachao, we wanted to haunt that thought — quite literally. Bingo! has always celebrated the madness of our culture, and our bhoots definitely have more masala than their videsi cousins.”

The campaign’s humour sits right at the intersection of snackable storytelling and cultural nostalgia — bringing back India’s eccentric ghost lore while promoting its desi flavours like Achari Masti.

Viewers are invited to join the fun by submitting protest slogans online, adding a layer of audience participation to the chaos.

Ultimately, Bingo! makes a clever point with a wink — if we’re going to get scared, it might as well be by something that speaks our language.

Because as the brand cheekily sums it up, “Darenge toh desi bhoot se hi.” 👻