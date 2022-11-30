Bingo! compares its 'Hashtags' Chips with phones

The 45-second commercial was recently released on the brand's social media platform in seven languages.
Over the years, the ads for ITC's Bingo! Chips, have always been out of the box. The brand always tried to keep a jovial, youthful vibe for its TVCs.
Bingo! has been expanding its offerings lately. In August 2022, it added Hashtags Chips to its offerings. The brand recently released a TVC for the promotion of the new variant.
The 45-second commercial was released on Bingo's social media on November 18 in seven languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Leading advertising agency Ogilvy created the ad.
Keeping in trend with what the perception of a Bingo! ad is, the new one features an influencer, called Trending Tunkesh. He posts a video, which compares the chips to a phone, Qxe Pro. He makes the comparison on four points: size, sound, durability and hashtags. The ad jokes that while you have to type in a hashtag on your phone, the chips have hashtags in their design.
Bingo!, which is endorsed by actor Ranveer Singh, is known for releasing wacky ads ever since its introduction in the market.
Interestingly, a recent Google Pixel ad also made use of a similar concept, where it compared its smartphone to chips.