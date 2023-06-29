Bingo! launches AI-Powered campaign for Snack Lovers!

Bingo! is inviting consumers to share their most memorable and quirkiest Tedhe Medhe hunger moments through its “Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Snack Attack” contest. Winning entries will stand a chance to have their moment transformed into personalised AI-generated images. These AI-generated posts will be featured on the brand's social media handles and consumers with the most interesting situations will win exciting vouchers and hampers. Each week, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe will select 10 mega winners from the AI images shared on social media by tagging the brand and will receive exciting prizes such as engraved glass cubes, backlit display frames, framed images and more. This new campaign leverages the power of AI to recreate and personalise these moments, allowing participants to relive their quirky snacking memories like never before.