Bingo! Mad Angles brings Raghu Ram onboard as Chief Triangle Officer

In an interesting and unconventional partnership, Bingo! Mad Angles, a snack brand, has announced the appointment of Raghu Ram as its new ‘CTO - Chief Triangle Officer’. Known for his fiery personality and no-nonsense attitude, Raghu is set to bring his unique perspective to the brand.

Advertisment

The excitement kicked off when a mysterious video clip featuring Raghu in his characteristic angry persona surfaced online, teasing his new role as “CTO”. Social media exploded with speculation about Raghu’s unexpected “corporate” move, fueling anticipation among netizens.

As curiosity peaked, Bingo! Mad Angles officially unveiled its latest campaign, Mad About Triangles with Raghu Ram at its center as the 'Chief Triangle Officer'. The campaign blends humour, drama, and the unique appeal of Bingo! Mad Angles to celebrate the iconic triangle as the perfect shape.

Sharing his excitement about joining Bingo! Mad Angles, Raghu Ram, Indian film actor and television producer, said, “I’m really excited to take on the mantle of the Chief Triangle Officer for Bingo! Mad Angles in this quirky campaign. I’m here to remind everyone of the perfection of triangles and look forward to seeing people share photos of mad triangles around them. It’s time to think outside the box and make the world a madder place, one triangle at a time.”

Commenting on the campaign, Suresh Chand, VP and head of marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, Foods Division, ITC added, “Bingo! Mad Angles has always broken the clutter with its campaigns and has built a memorable connection with the youth with its new-age, wacky humour. With the “Mad About Triangle” campaign, we plan to further amp up the madness we are known for. Raghu's energetic and bold persona perfectly aligns with the disruptive nature of Bingo! Mad Angles, making this campaign a memorable treat for our consumers.”

The commercial humorously opens with Raghu seated in his new office, only to erupt in anger upon spotting a square-shaped object on his desk. The tension builds as his 'Anger Management Coaches' try to understand the reason behind his frustration while Raghu becomes increasingly furious. When spotting the triangle chip on a Bingo! Mad Angles pack calms Raghu down, it is revealed that the only way to keep Raghu’s anger at bay is to keep giving him 'triangles'.

The campaign calls for the audience to join the action and send as many photos of triangles as they can spot around them to Bingo! Mad Angles’ WhatsApp number, with the best submissions standing a chance to win a trip to Egypt to see the OG triangle wonder - the Pyramids, and many other prizes.

The Mad About Triangles campaign will be rolled out across various digital media platforms across the country.