Bioderma appoints PR Pundit as its communications partner in India

Speaking on the appointment, Roshan Kunder - Head Marketing & Ecommerce India at NAOS said, “We are excited to partner with PR Pundit. A key criteria in our decision of a suitable PR Partner was to seek a firm that shares our values. We are very happy to see how they have been able to pivot programmes to adapt to the current climate. We have found in them a great fit and are excited to welcome them to the Bioderma family. We look to fostering a collaborative business partnership based in our collective capabilities and knowledge to support our growth ambitions in this market.”