Bira 91 gets Prateek Kuhad to croon for its debut music video, reminisces about the summer we lost…

Deepak Sinha, VP marketing, Bira 91, says, “The (COVID) pandemic this year right at the outset of beer season got us a lot closer to our consumers. We saw unprecedented love and stories pouring in from our community. Consumers adapting to this new normal, whether it was working from home, or spending time alone/with family, taking up a hobby, and finding ways to cheer indoors. We just saw so much love and ways in which people celebrated small moments with a Blonde Summer Lager by their side.”