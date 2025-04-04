Birla Estates launches #StoriesPerSqFt T20 campaign with RCB players

Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, has launched its 2025 Indian T20 season campaign featuring Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Krunal Pandya. The campaign, titled Every Sq.Ft. Tells a Story, focuses on the experiences of homebuyers.

Birla Estates has elevated its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a Principal Sponsor for the 2025 T20 season, marking its fourth consecutive year with the team. The brand’s latest campaign, #StoriesPerSqFt, includes three digital video ads created by McCann. The campaign draws a parallel between Chinnaswamy Stadium and Birla Estates homes, highlighting the significance of every square foot.

This latest campaign is a story telling which captures the lows on the cricketing ground as well as highs of the gravity defying catch with a voice over “To feel mortal 15 sq. ft, to feel superhuman 5 sq. ft.” The film ends with a home moment and a voice over “Homes where every sq. ft. tells a story.” The campaign suggests that meaningful relationships and extraordinary moments transcend physical boundaries.

Speaking on the campaign, Anitha Krishnan, head of marketing at Birla Estates, said “Our long-standing partnership with RCB has evolved over the seasons, and we take immense pride in being the Principal Sponsor, with our brand prominently displayed on the players' jerseys. This placement reflects our deep commitment to cricket as a platform that resonates with our audience. Our campaign is an extension of our larger corporate vision—one that goes beyond building structures to creating spaces that tell meaningful stories. Just as every cricketing milestone represents years of dedication and achievement, every home becomes a backdrop for life’s most cherished moments. Through this campaign, we aim to create a strong emotional connection with homebuyers—aligning their aspirations with the journey of cricketers. It beautifully blends the passion for cricket with the pride of homeownership—two defining milestones in Indian culture.”

Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, “We are delighted to continue our association with Birla Estates as a valued member of the RCB family. Their commitment to excellence and innovation mirrors the ethos of our team. Together, we aim to elevate the fan experience and create unforgettable memories both on and off the field. This partnership is a testimony to our shared vision of inspiring and engaging millions of cricket enthusiasts."