Birla Opus Paints celebrates togetherness through colours in latest ad

Birla Opus Paints has launched a new brand film that looks at the role of colour in shaping family interaction inside the home. The film is built around a familiar domestic setting where family members, though seated together, are absorbed in their individual screens.

The narrative follows the return of the Opus Boy, who introduces colour into the space, triggering a shift in mood and interaction. As the dining area changes visually, the family begins to reconnect, moving attention away from devices towards one another.

The film continues the brand’s ongoing storytelling around the idea that colour influences not just interiors but also how people experience and engage with their living spaces. It positions colour as a subtle intervention that alters atmosphere and behaviour within everyday home settings.

Inderpreet Singh, head – Marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said: “Through our new campaign, we wanted to capture a relatable situation within families today. We are more connected digitally than ever before, yet somehow more distant from the people in our homes. It’s easy to be seen together and yet not be connected. Through the film, we have shown how colour can bring that feeling of togetherness back into our homes. This reflects what Birla Opus Paints truly stands for, transforming not just spaces, but also bringing families together.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo India, said: “Rooted in the ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ philosophy, Birla Opus Paints has used a unique animation style to tell stories of transformation since 2024. The new campaign highlights how colour can cut through today’s distractions and bring families closer, celebrating togetherness and the beauty of shared moments.”

The film has been conceptualised by Leo India and produced by Zombie Studio, Brazil.