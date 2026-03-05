Birla Opus Paints’ Eid film highlights the joy of family coming together

Aditya Birla Group’s decorative paints brand, Birla Opus Paints, housed under Grasim Industries, has unveiled its new digital film ahead of Eid celebrations titled ‘Dil Aise Eid Manaye’. Rooted in the brand’s philosophy of Duniya Ko Rang Do, the campaign beautifully captures how colours, homes and relationships come alive when the entire family comes together under one roof during festivals.

Eid is a celebration of warmth, generosity and reunion, where homes transform into vibrant spaces that welcome loved ones from near and far. The film narrates the touching story of a young boy, who is initially upset as his home is repainted and rearranged to welcome his extended family for Eid. But as cousins arrive, the house fills with laughter, moments of joy and a cricket match where the spirit of sharing and togetherness comes alive. What felt like a disruption turns into delight, showing how festivities grow louder, warmer, and more meaningful when shared.

Inderpreet Singh, head – marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said, “Eid is a festival that celebrates unity, gratitude and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. With ‘Dil Aise Eid Manaye’, we wanted to tell a story that resonates with families across India and highlights how beautiful walls uplifts the festive spirit and becomes the perfect canvas for shared moments of togetherness.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo – India, said, “This film beautifully captures how a young boy comes to realise that no celebration is ever truly complete without the people we love. It’s in these shared moments - of togetherness, warmth, and connection - that celebrations find their true meaning and bring us closer to one another.”

Conceptualised by Leo India, the campaign highlights the emotional significance of festivities and preparation while subtly showcasing the role of paints in elevating celebrations. The digital film will be available across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms, encouraging families to open their doors and hearts this Eid.