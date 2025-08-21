Birla Opus Paints’ Ganesh Chaturthi film highlights joy of colours

Birla Opus Paints, housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has launched a digital film on Ganesh Chaturthi. The film celebrates the joy, devotion and togetherness that echoes with the arrival of Bappa in every household, while showcasing how paints can transform both homes and hearts during this special occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi in India is not just a festival, it is an emotion that unites families, neighbours, and communities in devotion and joy. This heartfelt digital film narrates the story of a young boy’s unwavering desire of welcoming Lord Ganesha into his home for the very first time. At first, the parents didn’t realise the yearning of kid for his own Bappa, but convinced with his determination the family decides to welcome Bappa, leaving aside hesitations of work, extra work, guests or painting.

The narrative beautifully shows the role of painting or beautifying our spaces as a precursor to festive celebrations. It beautifully conveys a heartwarming message of inviting divinity to our homes through the innocence of a kid, this Ganesh Chaturthi. It closes with a warm festive wish from Birla Opus Paints, “Rangon Ko Khushiyan Phailane Do, Duniya Ko Rang Do”, celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Conceptualised by Leo India, the campaign celebrates the power of colours in enriching traditions and making every Ganesh Chaturthi truly memorable. Available across platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, inspiring families everywhere to prepare their homes and hearts for Bappa’s arrival.

Commenting on the film launch, Inderpreet Singh, Head – Marketing, Birla Opus Paintssaid, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of celebration, bringing homes and neighbourhoods alive. With this heartwarming film, we wanted to tell this story through the eyes of a child welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. Paints play a unique role on such occasions, transforming spaces and adding colour to the memories that will be cherished for years.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo, South Asia, said: "Birla Opus has always celebrated the transformational power of colours in our lives. With this film, we capture that sentiment through the innocent eyes of a child and his heartfelt wish to welcome Bappa home. The film shows how Birla Opus goes beyond just beautifying walls, they help transform homes into spaces of celebration and love."