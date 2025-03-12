Birla Opus Paints highlights joy through colours in new holi ad

Birla Opus Paints, part of Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has launched a new digital ad campaign for Holi titled ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do!’. The campaign highlights how colours can bring happiness to people’s lives.

The ad film shows a Holi morning in a housing society, where children ask the watchman for a rope to hang a Holi banner. They notice his cabin is in poor condition and decide to paint it with bright colours. This transforms the cabin into a vibrant space, bringing joy to the watchman. The film ends with the message, ‘This Holi, let’s spread colours of happiness in someone’s life.’

Birla Opus Paints aims to connect with consumers through its Holi campaign, highlighting how colours can bring joy. The campaign, created by Leo – India, will be promoted nationally on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Commenting on the film launch, Inderpreet Singh, head– marketing, Birla Opus Paints said, “We are thrilled to launch our new and engaging ad film around the festival of colors. Building on the success of our 'Duniya Ko Rang Do' campaign, this film, aims to showcase how colors are transformative- more than just beautifying spaces, they transform lives. The campaign embodies our belief that colors transcend celebration; thereby adding smiles in the lives of people.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - India said, “Birla Opus Paints, a new entrant in the paint category, leveraged Holi to reinforce its ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ narrative. The film highlights how we often take people around us for granted, fading them into the background of our daily lives. Using children as a catalyst, the story reminds us that Holi isn't just about playing with colors but also about making a positive impact. By extending the joy to those around us, the campaign emphasises that Holi is for everyone.”

Client: Birla Opus Paints

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett India

Production House: Minikin DGWorks