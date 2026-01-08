Birla Opus Prime’s latest campaign looks beyond paint

Birla Opus Prime, the institutional brand of Birla Opus Paints under Grasim Industries, has launched a new brand film titled Perfection Always. The film marks a move by the company to focus on perception and visual quality rather than product-led messaging.

The campaign centres on the idea that institutional spaces are often judged by their appearance, which can influence credibility and long-term confidence. Instead of highlighting technical specifications, the film uses a narrative approach to explore how finishes and visible quality affect how institutions are perceived.

The storyline follows two badminton players who set up an academy but struggle to attract students despite offering quality training. The challenge, the film suggests, lies in the academy’s exterior, which does not reflect what happens inside. An architect friend identifies the issue, after which the space undergoes a visual transformation using Birla Opus Prime.

Following the makeover, the academy’s appearance changes how it is viewed by the public, leading to higher enrolments and renewed confidence in the founders’ plans. The film draws a link between how institutional spaces look and how they are judged by stakeholders.

Inderpreet Singh, head – Marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said: “With Birla Opus Prime, we wanted to shift the conversation in institutional paints from specifications to philosophy. ‘Perfection Always’ reflects the mindset of professionals like builders, contractors, architects and project owners who never settle and believe that visible quality builds trust and fuels long-term success. This film is our way of showcasing how paint can be a catalyst for growth, credibility and ambition.”