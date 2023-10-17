Birla Pivot appoints Vector Brand Solutions as Brand and Communications Agency of Record

Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement. T. Gangadhar, group CEO, Quotient Ventures added, “Given the nature of the building materials industry and Birla Pivot’s focus on technology, the opportunity for disruption is enormous. Being a brand-first, full-funnel agency, we are excited to partner them in realising their ambitious plans”.