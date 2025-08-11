BirlaNu launches a new campaign ‘Infinite Peace of Mind’ for leakproof pipes

BirlaNu, a part of the CKA Birla Group, has launched its new brand campaign centered on a promise: ‘Infinite peace of mind with BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes’. It addresses the critical consumer pain point of leakage and positions BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes as the answer to long standing reliability concerns. Showcasing BirlaNu’s Leakproof Pipes’ leadership in delivering secure, long-lasting plumbing systems, the campaign highlights its advanced innovation, quality-first manufacturing, and a future-focused product portfolio.

Peeyush Bachlaus, chief marketing officer, BirlaNu, said, “This campaign captures what truly differentiates us – the promise of leakproof performance and the trust our customers place in the Birla name every day. With leakage being a frustrating and recurring concern for consumers, the campaign presents the solution in a loving manner using a conversation between two kids. At BirlaNu, we are engineering peace of mind by combining precision-led innovation with sustainable design and rigorous quality. This campaign is our commitment to connect more meaningfully with consumers not just by solving a key problem but by shaping expectations for future water management solutions.”

Built on the brand’s core promise of “No Leakage”, the campaign brings this commitment to life through a metaphorical and light-hearted narrative. At the heart of the story are two mischievous children who use a pipe to share their secrets-demonstrating the pipe’s flawless integrity, with not a single drop leaking, literally or figuratively. Their secrets remain safe, just like water does within a BirlaNu pipe.

The film has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra, with Madison handling the media update.

Arun Kumar Magoo, chief business officer – Pipes, BirlaNu Ltd., “At BirlaNu, innovation is at the core of everything we do - from engineering excellence to sustainable practices. BirlaNu’s proprietary TruFiT Technology is a manufacturing approach that integrates advanced mould design and precision pipe extrusion to ensure a superior, leak-proof joint between pipes and fittings. This campaign is a celebration of our commitment to leakproof assurance, reinforcing BirlaNu’s position as a customer-centric and future-ready brand. We are also proud to be the first in the industry to adopt Organic Based Stabilizers (OBS) for our uPVC Pipes and Fittings, with a 100% heavy metal-free formulation. This bold step reflects our nature-positive approach and strengthens our promise to deliver India’s safest pipes.”



“This is a tonality-setting ad for brand BirlaNu, a newly rechristened building solutions company by CKA Birla Group. A charming conversation that could be enabled only through BirlaNu leakproof pipes. While the category is cluttered with campaigns showing leaks, dampness and plumbers, BirlaNu wants to talk to homeowners, builders, and designers with stories that as refreshing and as distinct as their products. Shot in Manali, the kids actually exchanged secret notes during the shoot through the pipe without any fear of leaks. And we’re confident homeowners would likewise trust these pipes inside their walls, without any fear of leaks,” added Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal.

The campaign is being rolled out through an integrated media strategy spanning television, OTT, digital, OOH, and BTL activations, ensuring widespread reach and impact across both urban and rural markets.