BirlaNu’s latest AI-led film reflects on emotional value of homes

BirlaNu has released its new master brand film, Every Home is a Castle, marking the company’s first use of AI-driven production. The film examines the emotional meaning people assign to their homes and aligns with the brand’s ongoing 'Build Your World' thematic platform.

Conceived under the creative supervision of DDB Mudra and produced by EIPI

Media, the film uses AI-generated imagery to interpret the idea that homes—regardless of scale—hold symbolic value for families. The narrative highlights BirlaNu’s role across construction stages, from materials to finishes.

Akshat Seth, managing director & CEO, BirlaNu, said: “This film reflects the core values of BirlaNu - trust, aspiration and the belief that a home is built with emotion as much as with materials. For families, homes are achievements that hold meaning and memories. Through this brand expression, we want to remind our stakeholders that BirlaNu builds every stage of that journey, ensuring structures that endure and stories that last.”

The film continues to build on the company’s messaging around reliability and long-term use across its portfolio, which includes pipes, construction chemicals, putty and other structural materials. The AI-based film is currently available on BirlaNu’s YouTube channel.