Biryani By Kilo announces PV Sindhu as its Brand Ambassador

This association is considerably more meaningful since PV Sindhu was born & brought up in Hyderabad and shares a similar fondness for biryani.
Biryani by Kilo (BBK), India's most loved and biggest biryani and kebab chain, announced Indian badminton champion, PV Sindhu, as its first-ever brand ambassador. The celebrated sports personality will be seen as the face of the brand.
PV Sindhu is the precise personification of the ideology of the brand. Just as the brand firmly believes that “Every good thing takes time – Fursat Se” similarly PV Sindhu has proven this to be true with her years of dedication & hard work towards the sport. Hyderabad is also known as the Biryani capital of India due to the sheer love people have for Biryani. This association is considerably more meaningful since PV Sindhu was born & brought up in Hyderabad and shares a similar fondness for biryani.
Commenting on the association, PV Sindhu said “I am happy to be associated with Biryani By Kilo as I have always been fond of their biryani, kebabs & curries. The brand is a pioneer in delivering fresh Handi Biryanis, Dum-cooked especially for each individual order. I look forward to a fruitful partnership with the brand.”
Commenting on the announcement Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co- CEO said “We are delighted to have PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador of Biryani by Kilo. Biryani & sports have a lot in common, both bring people together. Champions train tirelessly and consistently for years to be able to perform and win and so does BBK as a brand. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions who admire & celebrate her excellence.”
Sports bond people together and so does our Biryani. Biryani is an emotion when It comes to Indians on a Handi full of traditions, culture, great taste, and variety. The biryani industry has witnessed robust growth in the past decade and is expanding rapidly due to its authenticity and rich flavours. Biryanis are also healthier than Pizzas & Burgers, and much more aromatic & flavorful. Biryani By Kilo looks forward to giving a modern yet authentic taste to this celebrated delicacy with its commitment & expansion plans pan India & worldwide.