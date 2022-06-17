Biryani By Kilo opens up #HandiKhushiyonKi Campaign to celebrate Father’s Day

The video is narrated through the voice of a son, who reminisces about his relationship with his dad, through a beautiful handwritten letter. As we sail through the glimpses of his life, we see a flawless understanding unfold between them; how the father was always there for him, in highs and lows, even if it is reflected only through simple gestures, expressions and body language and not so much through words. The respect and concern they have for each other comes not just from this wonderful relationship, but also from a friendship that forms the foundation of every father-son relationship.