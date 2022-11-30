Bisk Farm onboards Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Googly Biscuits

Arpan Paul, executive chairman, SAJ Food said, “At Bisk Farm, Innovation is in our DNA and we believe that our focus on R&D and product development has been one of the key ingredients to success. We were regarded as the category disruptors when we launched our Googly range of biscuits and as the name symbolises, the consumers get bowled over by its unique taste. We are extremely excited with our association with the demigod of dance – Hrithik Roshan to bring this brand promise to life through our latest TVC and we are confident that the new campaign will be loved by consumers across the country.”