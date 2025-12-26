Bisk Farm ropes in Shraddha Kapoor for Rich Marie chai break campaign

Bisk Farm has announced Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Rich Marie biscuits as part of a new campaign marking the brand’s 25 years in the Indian biscuit market.

The campaign film centres on the idea of personal breaks, portraying Kapoor during moments of solitude and creativity. The narrative follows her enjoying a cup of chai paired with Rich Marie biscuits, positioning these pauses as everyday rituals that offer a brief escape from routine.

The film uses a light, observational approach, showing Kapoor dancing freely during her ‘me time’. It frames the biscuit as part of familiar chai-time habits, drawing from the idea that small, everyday breaks contribute to personal comfort and routine.

Speaking of the association, Vijay Singh, managing director at SAJ Food Products (P), said: “Rich Marie stands for the belief that taking time for yourself is not a luxury but a necessity in today’s fast-paced lives. Whether it’s a homemaker, a working professional, or anyone navigating a busy day, these small me-time rituals are essential to pause and reconnect with one’s best self. Shraddha Kapoor embodies this authenticity and balance effortlessly, making her the perfect face to bring the Rich Marie ‘Me Time’ philosophy to life.”

Adding to this, Shraddha Kapoor said: “For me, me-time has always been about enjoying moments that feel truly mine. Rich Marie makes those pauses even more special. Whether it’s with chai or just a simple break, every Rich Marie bite reminds me to take a moment for myself, rejuvenate, and reconnect with my best self. It’s my little ritual of comfort and personal refreshment.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital, print and social media platforms, with a focus on everyday consumption occasions such as tea breaks. It forms part of Bisk Farm’s broader efforts to reinforce Rich Marie’s presence within the Marie biscuit category.