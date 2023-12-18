Bisk Farm selects Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

The actress will be face of the RUSKIT brand.
Bisk Farm, a biscuit and bakery brand, has announced its partnership with Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador. She will be the face of the RUSKIT brand, which offers a range of crunchy baked toast in 4 variants for a perfect tea-time partner.
With her infectious energy and lively personality, Rashmika mirrors Bisk Farm's commitment to bringing joy and happiness to consumers through its delectable range of products.
Bisk Farm has also unveiled an exciting 360-degree campaign celebrating the perfect pairing of RUSKIT's satisfying crunch with Mandanna's versatility and playful charm.
The campaign introduces her as the protagonist named Meena Bhai-a feared don terrorising a busy market. The campaign takes viewers on a hilarious journey as Meena Bhai reveals magic in every cup with #TheresNoTeaWithoutRUSKIT. The tagline captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Ruskit's irresistible flavors and satisfying crunch are the essential missing piece to a perfect cup of chai.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Singh, managing director, Bisk Farm, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Bisk Farm family as our brand ambassador. Her strong connection with the millennial audience makes her the perfect choice to represent our brand and further strengthen our presence in key markets. We look forward to an exciting journey with Rashmika as a key partner in shaping the narrative and engaging with consumers on a deeper level across the nation for substantial revenue growth."
Expressing her excitement, Mandanna said, "Bisk Farm is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in India and their commitment to growth and innovation resonates deeply with me. I believe that this partnership will be a fruitful one, and I look forward to connecting with my fans through Bisk Farm's delicious and wholesome products."