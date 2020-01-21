Bisleri assigns social media duties to CogMat for Spyci, Fonzo and Limonata

Bisleri has awarded its social media mandate for its three carbonated fruit drink (CFD) brands – Spyci, Fonzo and Limonata to CogMat Digital Media. This account will be handled out of Bisleri’s headquarters in Mumbai
As per the mandate, CogMat will help position the three brands on social media, which started in December 2019. The agency will handle social media duties for the brands, including community engagements and creative duties.
“We are excited to launch three clutter breaking juice based, fizzy drinks, Spyci, Fonzo and Limonata. For these three young brands we needed an agency that understood the importance of brand building and engaging with the consumers in a fun and witty manner, using the social media platform at its optimum level. ” said Jayanti Chauhan, creative director, Bisleri International.
Talking about the partnership, she said, “During the pitch, CogMat largely stood out due to the understanding of our brand brief, creative direction and rendition. We are delighted to partner with CogMat and we look forward to working with them,” she added.
Deepanjan Dutta, head of strategy (creative & brand), CogMat said, “The year couldn’t have started better than this. This mandate is a great win for CogMat’s portfolio and we are chuffed to be working with Bisleri. Each of the new drinks has its own unique persona and our aim is to bring them alive on social media.”