Bisleri camels return to introduce 'samajhdaar' home delivery

At a time when many families are finding it hard to access safe drinking water, 'Badal', the camel, returns with refreshing news.
Many families didn't want to compromise on their health by consuming tap water, despite boiling it. They'd, instead, depend on Bisleri, the packaged drinking water brand. You must have seen those big five and 10 litre bottles in households. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns damaged our 'access' to services, and for many families, their access to Bisleri.
The insight of 'access' was on Bisleri's mind when it launched its latest campaign featuring 'Badal', the camel. Yes, camels from the 'Samajhdaar Jaante Hain' campaign that was launched in 2018 are back in a new avatar.
Made by 82.5 Communications, it's an animated ad where we see 'Badal' tell a reporter, who's covering how the virus has made the city dry and thirsty, that now Bisleri is offering home delivery. And yes, he does it in his inimitable style and delivery, and also throws in a 'sher' while he's at it.
Although India has 'unlocked', not all services have been restored to pre-COVID levels. And seeing how 'health' and 'immunity' have risen to 'God-like' status in the last few months, Bisleri's decision to offer home delivery comes at an opportune time, providing relief for households and even reopened offices.
Anuraag Khandelwal, ECD and creative head (Mumbai), 82.5 Communications, India, said, “The challenge of creating this campaign was that we could not shoot. And we did not want to sound opportunistic. The idea was to tell stories that inform and entertain in a truly Bisleri style. And so, we came up with 'Don't worry, ab ghar aayegi Bisleri'. This was yet another satisfying and fun campaign to create."
Anjana Ghosh, director of marketing and business development, Bisleri International, added, “During these past few months, consumers have faced real constraints in accessing basic essentials on account of lockdown. The supply chain was disrupted, essential shops remained shut, people were required to wait in long queues with the risk of overcrowding, they were unable to manage work from home schedules as they had to step out to get their basic needs in place.
Water, being an essential need, Bisleri understood the challenges consumers were facing at a very early stage of the lockdown period and was able to offer solutions quickly by facilitating direct and safe home deliveries."
"Our e-commerce platform is an extension of that reassurance that our consumers will continue to receive safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep. The digital campaign is created to reiterate the existing message around our contactless production and delivery practices, as well as our commitment in facilitating safety and purity at the doorstep.”
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, India, said, "When you have spokespersons that are this unique, they remain an effective mouthpiece, whether in flesh and blood, or as animated characters. May we present to you the Bisleri campaign sequel - with 'Badal', the animated camel!"
We first saw Bisleri's camels in 2018 in a rib-tickling ad that spoke about "the importance of insisting for Bisleri when you ask for it, and not settling down for any bottled water" because "Samajhdaar Jaante Hain Har Paani Ki Bottle Bisleri Nahin".
CREDITS
AGENCY: 82.5 Communications Private Limited
Sumanto Chattopadhyay – Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Kapil Arora – Co Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anuraag Khandelwal - ECD & Creative Head (Mumbai)
Ankur Jain - Senior Creative Director
Vikrant Markal - Creative Director
Tiyasha Ray - Associate Creative Director
Prashant Kandalkar - Associate Creative Director
Pawan Pandey - Creative Controller
Rishabha Nayyar – Head of Strategy
Devika Sharma – Planning Director
Samrat Bedi – President West
Sachin Ramchandani – Senior Vice President
Denise Fernandes – Sr Account Executive
CLIENT:
Bisleri International Private Limited
Ms. Anjana Ghosh – Director of Marketing and International Business