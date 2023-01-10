Bisleri International unveils new digital campaign for Bisleri@Doorstep

Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."