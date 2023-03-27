Bisleri launches a new sustainability campaign, Bisleri Greener Promise

The campaign highlights the role of Bisleri as a responsible corporate committed towards water security, plastic recycling and creating a circular economy.
Bisleri International, one of the first consumer goods companies to become plastic-neutral and water positive, has unveiled its sustainability campaign - Bisleri Greener Promise. The campaign highlights the role of Bisleri as a responsible corporate committed towards water security, plastic recycling and creating a circular economy.
To strengthen its mission of a greener future for all, the campaign highlights the journey of Bisleri International towards used plastic by upcycling it into apparels, school bags, benches, amongst others. Besides, it showcases the work undertaken towards conserving water and building Check Dams, creating a greener prosperity for generations to come.
Commenting on the new campaign, Angelo George, chief executive officer, Bisleri International, said, "At Bisleri International, sustainability is a fundamental value guiding all our actions. We take immense pride in our achievement of becoming a plastic-neutral and water-positive enterprise. Our innovative practices, strategic partnerships, and dedicated teams have helped us to successfully offset our plastic footprint and replenish more water to the environment than we consume in our operations. However, we recognize sustainability as an ongoing journey. We are committed to improving our practices by embracing innovations as part of the Bisleri Greener Promise to create a better world."
Commenting on the creativity of the campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO India of 82.5 Communications said, "Apart from being synonymous with drinking water, Bisleri, over the years, has created as much heart space as mind space, with consumers. Besides being the nation’s most loved packaged drinking water brand, Bisleri’s consistent efforts to give back to the planet are also unmatched. This is a curtain raiser for the world to see what Bisleri does in silence for the world it envisages. The bird is a mascot of the world Bisleri is creating and its proud journey to becoming Plastic Neutral and Water Positive. The message gets conveyed in true Bisleri style, without being ‘gyaani’."
Conceptualized by 82.5 Communications, the campaign will be promoted across digital platforms and blogs. The aesthetically shot film showcases the company’s initiatives and priorities, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.