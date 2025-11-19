Bisleri launches #DrinkItUp 2.0 with Deepika Padukone celebrating youthful spirit

Bisleri International has released its latest campaign, #DrinkItUp 2.0, featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone. The film positions the water brand within a broader pop-culture context, using music, choreography and a carnival-styled setting to appeal to younger audiences. The creative introduces a refreshed visual identity built around energy, colour and movement.

Advertisment

The film centres on the brand’s longstanding truck asset, reimagined as a DJ console that anchors the narrative. The campaign places hydration within a lifestyle framing, an approach Bisleri has been building over the past few years. Across the film, the emphasis remains on presenting water as part of youth culture rather than solely a functional category.

Jayanti Khan Chauhan, vice-chairperson, Bisleri International, said: "Bisleri has always been synonymous with pure and trusted hydration. With our new campaign, we’re reimagining hydration as a vibrant, youthful, and lifestyle statement. We’re delighted to collaborate again with Ms. Deepika Padukone, whose energy, authenticity, and global appeal perfectly reflects Bisleri’s evolving spirit. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with a new generation that celebrates life with confidence, style, and an unmissable zest for freshness.”

Deepika Padukone said: “To be part of Bisleri’s ever-evolving journey is an honour. The new #DrinkItUp 2.0 campaign perfectly captures the spirit of today’s generation, which is energetic, confident, and always ready for an adventure. Bisleri has always seamlessly blended hydration with style and celebration, giving the consumers more reason to consume water, a functional and fundamental necessity.”

Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International, said: “The new #DrinkItup 2.0 campaign resonates with Bisleri’s ongoing strategy of redefining and maintaining leadership of the water category. The campaign also roots Bisleri strongly in today’s pop culture and enhances our connect with the Gen Z audience. The campaign will be extensively amplified digitally, impact properties on television, billboards, cinemas and our vast network of almost 4,00,000 trade partners.”

The campaign was developed with Zero Fifty Media Works, Bisleri’s internal creative team and director Uzer Khan, with GroupM managing music and celebrity partnerships. The film will run across digital platforms, television impact properties, cinemas and outdoor media.