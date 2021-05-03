Bisleri’s camels reinforce its hygiene proposition in new ads

The new Bisleri ad campaign is an effort to provoke consumers to be vigilant and choose the brand over lookalikes.
Bisleri’s new 360-degree integrated campaign, ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai’ aims to reinforce consumers’ trust and raise awareness on the difference between the original Bisleri and counterfeit alternatives in the market.
The campaign is an effort to provoke consumers to be vigilant and choose brand Bisleri.
The first TVC features Bisleri’s mascot Baadal and his thirsty rider. At a shop, the shopkeeper hands him a local brand of bottled water despite him asking for Bisleri. As the rider is about to drink the water, Baadal quickly intervenes and points out that what he is consuming may not be safe and directs him to a shop which sells the original Bisleri.
Similarly, the second TVC features a classroom full of camels mocking the teacher as he punishes a camel for misbehaving. As he leans forward to drink a glass of water from a pot, the class breaks into peals of laughter as they observe their teacher opting for an unhygienic way of drinking water.
Speaking about the new campaign, Anjana Ghosh, director – Marketing, Bisleri International, said, “In the mineral water segment, all bottles seem equivalent but there is a stark difference in the production process and this is what we need to educate and trigger consumers to make the right choice”.
The campaign has been conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. Anuraag Khandelwal, ECD and creative head (Mumbai) - 82.5 Communications, said, "While in the last campaign our samajhdaar camels knew that not every bottle of water is Bisleri, this time around the camels are set to underline that humans can sometimes be careless in choosing the correct bottled water. Besides taking good-humoured digs at humans, our camels also emphasise on the facts that make Bisleri a far superior choice."