BL Agro's new TVC highlights Nourish Pulses' quality and innovative packaging

BL Agro, a FMCG brand, launched a new television commercial (TVC) for Nourish pulses. The TVC was premiered on the opening day of World Food India 2024 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi by Chirag Paswan, Minister of MoFPI.
The TVC is conceptualised and produced by Leads Brand Connect, a creative agency headquartered in Noida. It portrays how Nourish pulses combine convenience, health, and affordability to cater to the needs of today’s modern households who value both quality and practicality.
The advertisement opens with a conversation between a mother, played by renowned actress Himani Shivpuri and daughter. As the mother unpacks groceries, she reprimands her daughter for not bringing containers to store the pulses. The daughter proudly explains that containers aren’t necessary because Nourish pulses come in innovative zipper-lock packaging. The packs can be sealed securely after every use, keeping the pulses fresh and protected. This simple exchange highlights the convenience and thoughtfulness behind Nourish’s packaging, making everyday life easier for busy families.
Ashish Khandelwal, managing director of BL Agro, commented on the new TVC, saying, “We wanted to bring a shift in the brand image of Nourish and make it stand out - for the superior quality and the practical convenience. Our special zipper-lock packaging ensures that pulses stay fresh without the need for additional storage. It’s a smart and practical solution for today’s busy households.”
The ad further emphasises that Nourish pulses are 100% unpolished, free from artificial colours or oils that are often used to make products appear more appealing. Instead, the pulses retain their natural texture, flavour, and taste, offering a healthier and more authentic choice. The vacuum-packed feature prevents moisture from seeping in. It guarantees that the pulses remain fresh and dry, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to premium quality.
Richa Khandelwal, managing director of Leads Brand Connect, and the creative force behind the TVC, commented on the vision for the campaign: “Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they eat, and Nourish Pulses fit perfectly into that mindset. Our goal was to create an ad that presented the same. We wanted it to connect with the audience on a personal level. So, we conceptualised a relatable story that highlighted how Nourish Pulses deliver convenience, quality, and nutrition—all at an affordable price. The packaging innovation is at the heart of this message, and we’re proud to have brought that vision to life for BL Agro.”
The launch of the TVC also aligns with the revamped image of the “Nourish” brand, which reinforces its core commitment to quality, hygiene, and nutrition for all. Through this new branding direction, Nourish seeks to assure consumers that its products offer the highest standards of health and safety, from sourcing to packaging.