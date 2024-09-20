BL Agro's new TVC highlights Nourish Pulses' quality and innovative packaging

Richa Khandelwal, managing director of Leads Brand Connect, and the creative force behind the TVC, commented on the vision for the campaign: “Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they eat, and Nourish Pulses fit perfectly into that mindset. Our goal was to create an ad that presented the same. We wanted it to connect with the audience on a personal level. So, we conceptualised a relatable story that highlighted how Nourish Pulses deliver convenience, quality, and nutrition—all at an affordable price. The packaging innovation is at the heart of this message, and we’re proud to have brought that vision to life for BL Agro.”