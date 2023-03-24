Black and White Ginger Ale & Virtue India Partner launched a campaign on diversity and inclusion

The questions are curated by tapping into the rich cultural intel of journalists and culture predictors within the Vice Media Group. They helped to identify the burning themes of today’s generation that ranged from light-hearted conversation openers to thought-provoking questions designed to modulate conversations and facilitate empathy and connection. Every card has a unique illustration that embraces the contradictions of the human experience and features a range of characters subverting traditional codes of gender, expression, identity, etc.