Black and White Ginger Ale & Virtue India Partner launched a campaign on diversity and inclusion

Black & White Ginger Ale and Virtue set out to give people a means to start a conversation on diversity and inclusion.
The campaign platform ‘Table for Everyone’ is to enable stimulating conversations and the sharing of stories that break people’s biases and help them relate better to others who are unlike them.
Shweta Jain, chief business development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft - India & South Asia at Diageo, said "We created ‘Cards for Sharing’ as an enabler of sharing - triggering conversations that let people bring out their own authentic selves and share a diversity of personal experiences and perspectives."
The operating insight is that for a generation that is effortlessly fluid, the world will be truly inclusive only when we embrace the diversity and fluidity of being human.
The starting point for this campaign is not a script, but instead, a game with a pack of 42 cards, coined “Cards For Sharing”, designed to stimulate conversations and enable the sharing of stories. An inclusive game with a series of simple and fun ‘3 am questions’ that makes you think, listen and open up to friends & strangers.
According to Hayden Scott, senior creative director, Virtue, “The stories we share are what bring us closer to each other. Why not find a way for people to sit together, share, listen and get to know each other better? So, we created Cards for sharing a simple card game that encourages conversations and revelations.”
The questions are curated by tapping into the rich cultural intel of journalists and culture predictors within the Vice Media Group. They helped to identify the burning themes of today’s generation that ranged from light-hearted conversation openers to thought-provoking questions designed to modulate conversations and facilitate empathy and connection. Every card has a unique illustration that embraces the contradictions of the human experience and features a range of characters subverting traditional codes of gender, expression, identity, etc.
According to Kartick Krishnamurthy - business director Virtue India. "At Virtue, we aim to connect brands to culture, based on participation and contribution. This campaign does just that, helping B&W ginger Ale build a deeper connection with its audience."