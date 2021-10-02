Black Swan Life wins communications mandate for Domino’s at Expo 2020

Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Domino’s International Markets - Alamar Foods: “The objective was to drive awareness of Domino’s through its association with Expo. Use this partnership as a springboard to create a brand campaign and other promotional initiatives. But the challenge was to find a value proposition that applies to both - Domino’s and Expo. We chose Black Swan Life because they demonstrated the solution to that challenge in the most effective and creative way.”