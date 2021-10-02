Black Swan Life wins communications mandate for Domino’s at Expo 2020

The QSR giant is Expo 2020’s official pizza provider.
Black Swan Life, a Mumbai-based independent creative agency has bagged the mandate to create all communications for Domino’s that is the official pizza provider of the Expo 2020.
The Expo 2020 is a World Expo being held in Dubai right now from 1 October 2021 to 5 March 2022. Black Swan Life won the mandate post a multi-agency pitch and will create communications for Domino’s across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Sukumar Menon, Founder & Creative Head said, “It’s a great opportunity to associate with Domino’s around such a prestigious event. It’s an event that could turn the tide of things to come. And using a common voice for Domino’s and Expo 2020 in the form of a Brand Campaign and other activities is a challenge we are really looking forward to.”
Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Domino’s International Markets - Alamar Foods: “The objective was to drive awareness of Domino’s through its association with Expo. Use this partnership as a springboard to create a brand campaign and other promotional initiatives. But the challenge was to find a value proposition that applies to both - Domino’s and Expo. We chose Black Swan Life because they demonstrated the solution to that challenge in the most effective and creative way.”