Blackberrys launches “FitForTheBigDay” campaign ahead of the wedding season

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director, Blackberrys elaborates, “Launching our 'Fit for the Big Day' campaign for the 2022 A/W Wedding and Festive season is a special delight for all. We look forward to seeing our exclusively crafted celebration wear help achieve the most stylish looks of the season. Blackberry's wedding collection marries art and class with finesse and functionality. These pieces are versatile, timeless, and comfortable to suit every wardrobe and special occasion. We have an exciting & diverse range of western and ethnic styles that empowers men to reimagine their sartorial choices for weddings, festivals, or any big celebration. For a truly personal experience, we welcome our discerning customers to book an in-store appointment and enjoy personalized service"