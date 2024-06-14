Blackberrys teams up with Randeep Hooda to celebrate dads who inspire to #KeepRising

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hooda pays an ode to his father for being the wind beneath his wings and for pushing him to achieve his true potential.
Blackberrys, a contemporary Indian menswear brand, has unveiled a Father’s Day campaign featuring actor-par-excellence Randeep Hooda and his father Ranbir Hooda.
The campaign film celebrates the powerful bond the actor shares with his father and highlights the pivotal role that Ranbir played, coming from a non-filmy background, in enabling the success of Randeep in the acting world. Dressed in Blackberrys attires that fit to perfection, the duo is seen striking up a conversation that sees Randeep appreciating that the freedom he was given and the confidence his father had in him, helped shaped his career and his life.
“My father has always been my pillar of strength, encouraging me to chase my dreams and to rise above every challenge. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Blackberrys that celebrates the unwavering spirit in men. To share this experience with my dad who has always encouraged me to #KeepRising, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Kudos to all the super Dads out there who’ve raised a generation of fabulous men. Happy Father’s Day to you all!” said Randeep Hooda.
“This Father’s Day, we celebrate the power of Dads to encourage their children to fly high and #KeepRising despite all odds. As a brand, Blackberrys lauds that spirit of fearlessness, determination and grit to succeed, in a man and a father who inspires a child to reach for the stars should be celebrated and revered. That is the message we want to share through this film with the super talented Randeep Hooda and his equally impressive Dad,” says Nitin Mohan, co-founder, of Blackberrys.