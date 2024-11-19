Blackberrys unveils ‘Being Real Suits You’ ad ahead of wedding season

Blackberrys, a leading menswear brand in India, has launched its new campaign titled ‘Being Real Suits You’. The collection offers both formal and casual wear with a sharp fitted silhouette, using vibrant colours and premium fabrics.

The ‘Being Real Suits You’ wedding collection includes a range of menswear for different occasions, including two-piece and three-piece suits for the first toast and vow exchange, blazers for the ring ceremony, and waistcoats with trousers for a night out.

"As a brand, we prioritise our consumers in every decision we make. Our commitment is to continuously evolve to meet their needs and exceed their expectations. Through #BeingRealSuitsYou, we celebrate true self-expression—embracing individuality, breaking conventions, and inspiring others to stay authentic." stated Mr. Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director of Blackberrys.

The brand campaign film, created with Leo Burnett, features a Blackberrys man at a wedding, dressed in a Blackberrys suit.

“The new campaign by Blackberrys is driven by a powerful insight - The best style statement is being yourself. The wedding collection by Blackberrys enables you to not just look good but also feel good - allowing you to move with confidence. Truly demonstrating a suit that suits the real you, beautifully encapsulated by the campaign line - Being real suits you“, said Leo Burnett.