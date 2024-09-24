BlackCab unveils visual campaign for Indri Single Malt Whisky's collectible editions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
For the campaign, BlackCab drew inspiration from a dark, cinematic theme.
BlackCab, a leading creative marketing agency, announced its social media partnership with Indri Single Malt Whisky, for crafting a compelling visual content campaign inspired by an iconic series on HBO. This partnership introduces Indri’s latest exclusive and collectible expressions, bringing to life an immersive digital experience designed specifically for social media platforms.
For the campaign, BlackCab drew inspiration from a dark, cinematic theme. They incorporated Indri's brand identity with elements like swords, goblets, flags, and candles in atmospheric settings to highlight the sophistication of Indri Single Malt.
"Our goal was to create a campaign that not only highlights the craftsmanship of Indri’s exclusive collectible expressions but also taps into the cultural zeitgeist around the most watched series. By merging the worlds of whisky and fantasy, we’ve crafted a story that resonates deeply with connoisseurs and collectors."
The social media rollout showcased this compelling content, using vivid visuals and dramatic storytelling to emphasise Indri’s latest release as a must-have collectible.