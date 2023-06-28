Blackcoffee.media bags social media and ORM mandate for CEAT Tyres backed Tyresnmore

The company has awarded its social media and ORM duties to the agency in addition to the performance marketing mandate of 2 years.
Tyresnmore, an online-first platform, backed by CEAT Tyres, offering sales and fitment of tyres, batteries and alloy wheels, for 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler vehicles in major cities across India, has appointed Blackcoffee.media, an independent performance marketing and solutions company specialising in enabling D2C brands to scale profitably, as their agency on record for social media and ORM. It is an addition to the performance marketing mandate of 2 years, wherein Blackcoffee.media helped Tyresnmore scale its order volume by 2x while maintaining an ROI of 8x+.
Through this partnership, Blackcoffee.media will increase brand awareness, consideration and top-of-mind recall for Tyresnmore while continuing the lower-funnel-focused campaigns to boost discoverability and sales.
Tyresnmore.com operates in 14 cities across India and has a wide range of brands on its digital platform. It also has a multilingual call centre that provides expert advice to customers. The company has grown at a CAGR of 33%+ over the last 3 years.
Rajeshwar Wadhera, CEO, Tyresnmore, “Customers' offline aftermarket journey is often filled with several pain points, such as inconsistent pricing, product unavailability, lack of information and lengthy fitment process. We saw an opportunity to create a specialist platform that can address these pain points and provide a convenient aftermarket service, that too at the doorstep. Our goal is to simplify the auto aftercare experience right at the doorstep and provide customers with a convenient and hassle-free experience.”
“Our orders have doubled as a result of the innovative performance marketing campaigns run by Blackcoffee.media in the last two years. We are thrilled to further our partnership with the team to strengthen our brand’s positioning in the minds of our customers,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, Kirtan Mankad, CEO, Blackcoffee.media said, “We have been associated with Tyresnmore for over two years and have been a part of their steady and consistent growth journey. This mandate expansion further strengthens the long-standing relationship and is a testament to our shared belief and vision. The brand has tremendous potential to be a household name across the country. We’re excited to expand our partnership with the team and look forward to enabling it to achieve such a high level of top-of-mind recall, trust and consideration while continuing to accelerate sales for them.”
As an expert in growth marketing, Blackcoffee.media has enabled profitable hyper-growth for leading D2C e-commerce brands such as World of EK, Wearified, Kalakaari Haath, Krá, Sploot, Shaze and Peacock Life.