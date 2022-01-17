Blenders Pride announces Alia Bhatt as new brand ambassador

Amidst uncertain times, the Pernod Ricard-owned alcohol brand has released a new campaign, featuring the actress.
After an association with Priyanka Chopra that spanned almost 12 years, Pernod Ricard has assigned a new face to Blenders Pride – Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
She has quite a few endorsements in her kitty right now, and the association with Blenders Pride is the latest feather in her cap. Bhatt has been associated with brands like Garnier, Flipkart, Lay’s, Frooti, and MakeMyTrip (MMT).
During a conversation with afaqs!, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Blenders Pride India, says that the reason Bhatt was brought on board as a brand ambassador was to appeal to a younger crowd – namely millennials and Gen Z.
“The current crop of consumers, between 25 and 35 years, is very different from more mature audiences. They have a different perception of pride and success. This generation thrives on start-up culture and doesn’t like to be defined in a box.”
Mohindra adds that the consumers are also more experimentative in nature, more so than the past generation. “These kids don’t have the hangover of being a middle class Indian. They see themselves as global citizens, and try to keep up with global trends.”
Mohindra mentions that the message the brand was trying to communicate is that you don’t have to necessarily do something in order to be full of pride.
Talking about the COVID pandemic that has been plaguing the country since 2020, Mohindra admits that these have been very difficult times, and he did not envision the level of effective remote working that’s currently happening in the country.
Mohindra adds that this is also an inflection point for e-commerce, as people turned to contactless alternatives to try and get their essentials and supplies delivered.
He explains that at this point, more than loud crowded parties, people prefer more intimate, closed circle gatherings. In the varying phases of COVID-induced lockdown in various states of India, restaurants and pubs were not fully functional, but Mohindra argues that the revenue from consumption at bars and pubs only makes up a small percentage of the company’s overall revenue.
Mohindra is optimistic about what the road ahead will look like in 2022. He hopes to dabble in experiential marketing with the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour event and predicts that outdoor advertising will do well in the year ahead.
Despite the third COVID wave, he ends the conversation by stating that the consumer behaviour will change and adapt to circumstances, and it is up to the marketers to keep pace with it.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here