Blink Digital creates 'smartphone hunt' immersive game for Amazon Prime day

The jungle safari themed game encourages users to look for smartphones to be able to win a prize.
Blink Digital, an award-winning independent digital agency this year collaborated with Amazon India for Prime Day to launch its one-of-a-kind interactive game within a pre-roll drive for its audience. The campaign will roll out on YouTube; this ad format aims to allow users to hover within a 360-degree-video during the ad with the theme “Smartphone Hunt''. Blink Digital conceptualized the pre-roll advertising campaign for Amazon’s Safari-themed Prime day this season.
The brand wanted to engage with its audience to evoke them to spot Amazon Specials smartphones and share them on Twitter using #AmazonSpecialsonPrimeDay, which will encourage users to engage on the brand's Twitter handle.
Additionally, the preroll will help the brand increase its engagement on ads as the interactive game will encourage the audience to watch the complete video and interact with the brand on social media to stand a chance to win Amazon Vouchers. This campaign is seamlessly going to bridge the gap between paid and organic media on social media platforms to raise awareness of Amazon Prime Day smartphone offers. The pre-roll is live and will be played till the 24th of July.
Talking about the collaboration Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Blink Digital, says “To candidly capture the user’s attention and create top-of-the-mind brand awareness, it was crucial for the creative team to help Amazon engage with their audience with a campaign that encourages them to participate in their contest, in a meaningful way. This campaign format will put an interesting spin, which will engage more audience and help us deliver our clients’ business goals with dissimilar experiences”