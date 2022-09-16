Blinkit to deliver iPhone 14 within minutes

In a major announcement, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Blinkit, took to his Twitter to share that the e-commerce company has partnered up with Unicorn Infosolutions, India’s largest Apple reseller with 33 stores across the country. With this partnership, Blinkit will be able to deliver the latest iPhone 14 in minutes.
The company will be expecting to see a significant increase in traffic given all the hype behind the new phone.
“We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” Dhindsa said in his tweet.
The new model can be purchased in India for Rs 79,900 for the 6.1 inch version. 6.7 inch will cost one ten thousand more. iPhone 14 Plus can be Rs 89,900 (iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7). iPhone 14 Pro is for Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900. iPhone 14 plus will be available in Ocotber though.While Blinkit is going to offer rapid delivery of the product, other digital sellers like Flipkart are offering heavy discounts for the same.
The new model of Apple’s premier product will be available at Rs 55,000, and can get a discount of up to Rs 26,000.“Blinkit's tie-up with Unicorn marks the first time Apple products are made available to customers on a quick-commerce platform like Blinkit, where they can get their hands on iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within *minutes*,” the company said in a statement.