Blissclub enters menswear with dual digital campaigns

Womenswear brand Blissclub has entered the menswear category with the launch of a new collection supported by a dual-series digital campaign.

The Bengaluru-based brand, known for its movement-focused women’s apparel, has introduced a menswear line built around fit, fabric and comfort. To announce the launch, Blissclub has released two separate sets of films, each targeting a different audience.

The first series, titled 'Wardrobe Intervention', is aimed at the brand’s existing female customer base, referred to as 'Blissqueens'. The films depict women replacing their partners’ old clothing with Blissclub products, highlighting the influence women may have over men’s wardrobe choices.

The second series, 'Naked Truth', targets male audiences directly. Using visual humour, the films show men appearing almost underdressed in everyday settings such as offices and social occasions, before revealing that the clothes are designed to feel extremely lightweight and comfortable.

The campaign introduces what the brand calls its Legendary Collection, including trousers, jackets, polos and T-shirts.

In her comments, the brand’s founder, Minu Margaret said: “With this campaign, we wanted to tell two very different stories. One is a playful nod to the influence women have over men’s style, and the other is a visual concept-led amplification of comfort. By using humor and visual exaggeration, we’re landing a massive functional benefit: that once you wear Blissclub, everything else feels like a compromise."

Sushma R Rao, head of Marketing shared her thoughts, “Our storytelling is tailored to how people actually scroll: fast, looking for a laugh, and staying for the 'wow' factor of a product. By building for 'the hook', we’re landing a functional truth in a way that is instantly engaging."

The launch is supported by digital-first assets across the brand’s app, website, retail touchpoints and performance marketing channels.