Blissclub launches ‘Freedame’, a new innerwear collection for women

Blissclub, an Indian activewear brand designed specifically for Indian women announces the launch of Freedame, a new innerwear collection. Designed to eliminate the everyday struggles women face with traditional innerwear, Freedame aims to bring comfort, invisibility, and support, empowering women to live their lives without constraints.

Advertisment

After discovering through an internal survey that 94% of women are dissatisfied with their bras due to issues like chafing, spillage, and digging straps, and 90% are unhappy with their panties due to visible panty lines and poor-quality elastics, BlissClub created the Freedame category.

The launch is accompanied by a campaign featuring three films and a social experiment, each addressing the common struggles women face with traditional innerwear. With this initiative, Blissclub seeks to spark meaningful conversations about women’s comfort and needs.

As part of the campaign, Blissclub initiated a social experiment to shed light on the discomfort women experience daily. With an aim to simulate this experience, the video features an experiment where three men wore bras for five hours while performing regular tasks. The film documenting this experience captures their surprise at the physical challenges and discomfort women endure. This thought-provoking initiative aims to initiate a conversation about the need for better, more comfortable innerwear solutions.

Speaking on the launch, Minu Margeret, founder and CEO of Blissclub, said, “Blissclub is a brand built by women, for women and we believe that bras have been the corsets of the 21st century. Myself included, most women can’t wait to get home at the end of the day to get freedom from their bras. With FreeDame, our singular problem statement was to solve this. Each piece in the FreeDame collection is designed for every-BODY, every shape & size, offering a perfect balance of comfort, support, and invisibility. It’s unbelievable that women have metal wires digging into their skin through the entire day, that’s what underwires are. We wanted to completely re-engineer this, so all FreeDame Bras are designed for insane support, without the underwire —this is the innerwear you will never want to take off.”

The Freedame collection is now available for purchase on Blissclub’s website.