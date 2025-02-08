Blissclub recreates Shark Tank India's format for its 'Bitch-Coin' spot

Blissclub, an Indian apparel brand, has launched its latest brand campaign, Bitchclub, introducing Bitch-Coin, a fictional currency that women earn each time they are called a "bitch"—a term often used to diminish those who challenge norms and move to their own rhythm. With this satirical campaign, Blissclub reclaims the word, transforming it into a symbol of strength and resilience.

Advertisment

Through a thought-provoking narrative, the campaign sheds light on the everyday moments where women face judgment for asserting themselves. Instead of allowing these labels to limit them, Blissclub encourages women to embrace movement—whether physical, personal, or professional—without hesitation. The brand’s core mission has always been to spread happiness through movement, and this initiative reinforces that philosophy by challenging the societal barriers that often hold women back.

Blissclub's Bitch-Coin campaign aims to empower women to stand tall and embrace their strength, regardless of societal labels.

“This campaign is a reflection of the challenges women navigate daily,” says Minu Margeret, founder of Blissclub. “Movement isn’t just about being active—it’s about progress, expression, and the freedom to take up space. If standing up for oneself comes with labels, I believe those labels should be worn with pride. If I’m going to be called a “bitch, then it’s a sign of power, pride and a nudge to #KeepMoving forward.”

The entire campaign has been conceptualised, scripted, and produced in-house, staying true to Blissclub’s commitment to authentic storytelling. The campaign has been amplified across all social media platforms,. On LinkedIn, Blissclub has introduced unique activations like calling for a Bitchcoin Miner and sharing posts such as “Happy to announce that I got called a BITCH today, I made xxx Bitchcoins, so keep ‘em coming!” These fun and engaging posts are encouraging employees to proudly embrace their "Bitch" status.

Additionally, Blissclub has partnered with like-minded brands to build on the whole narrative of “bitch” being a badge of honour. They’re organising a “Bitchasana with Bitchclub” workshop to push the message of #KeepMoving. They’ll be inviting 10 lucky winners to be a part of this fun yoga session and to support the movement. Blissclub has created noise on all platforms, Instagram, LinkedIn and even changed their OG Blisscoins to Bitchcoins for their customers to claim.