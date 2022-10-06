Bélora Paris' unique take on Karwa Chauth shown from the eyes of a trans-woman

The film is a heart-warming take on Karwa Chauth love shown through the eyes of a trans woman.
Bélora Cosmetics, the first Made Safe certified makeup brand, launched a unique Karwa Chauth campaign titled ‘#BeloraCelebratingWomanhood’ in India ahead of the upcoming festivity.
The film is a heart-warming take on Karwa Chauth love shown through the eyes of a trans woman. It’s a small effort to create conversations around being inclusive in Indian festivals. It also highlights that this beautiful festival is incomplete without women supporting each other. Sasu maa gives sargi, mom gives tips and friends come together to listen to Karwa Chauth ki katha together. In this spirit, the film shows how women come together to make a trans woman feel comfortable and a part of the festival.
Talking about the campaign, Ainara, co-founder said, “As a Made Safe makeup brand, we stand for colours that are fun, non-toxic and part of celebration. Therefore it is our constant effort to create campaigns that reflect the same. This unique & emotional take on Karwa Chauth is a small effort to show that festivals are about creating beautiful moments for everyone. If this helps to even minutely stretch our social fabric and spark conversations/thoughts, our work will be done.”
Brand Team : Aayushi Aggarwal, Lead- Influencer Marketing, Bélora Cosmetics
Production Team: Labyrinth Productions
Aashay Shastri, CEO & Producer
Nikhil Goudar, Writer & Director
Vivek Karuthedath, Producer