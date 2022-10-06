Bélora Paris' unique take on Karwa Chauth shown from the eyes of a trans-woman

The film is a heart-warming take on Karwa Chauth love shown through the eyes of a trans woman. It’s a small effort to create conversations around being inclusive in Indian festivals. It also highlights that this beautiful festival is incomplete without women supporting each other. Sasu maa gives sargi, mom gives tips and friends come together to listen to Karwa Chauth ki katha together. In this spirit, the film shows how women come together to make a trans woman feel comfortable and a part of the festival.