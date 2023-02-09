Blue Buzz bags the digital and content marketing mandate for Born To Shine, a Give and ZEEL’s CSR initiative

Blue Buzz will create high-value content strategies.
Born To Shine, A ZEEL and Give initiative, will embark on its digital and content marketing journey with Blue Buzz, a Mumbai based Marketing agency. Blue Buzz will take charge of creative, digital, and content mandates for the brand.
As part of the mandate, Blue Buzz will come up with and put into action plans to build a stature for Born To Shine that reflects its core vision and ideas.The crux of the content strategy will be the celebration of Indian art and culture and nurturing of prodigious talents.
Adopting a unique narrative approach, Blue Buzz has always prioritized meeting the business objectives of its clients and positioning a brand for long-term success.
It seeks to improve communications in a novel manner by employing platforms and mediums that emphasize the "why" rather than the "what" and "how." Blue Buzz is well-known for employing a multi-media narrative strategy and intelligent content distribution for its audience.
Speaking on this opportunity with Born To Shine, Blue Buzz founder and CEO Neha K Bisht believes that, “ It is indeed a great opportunity for us, at Blue Buzz, to work with Give and ZEEL, two pioneers in their respective areas. With a mission to bring stories of girl champions to the world, Born To Shine is a brilliant initiative that will have a significant impact in the world of art and artists. Keeping in mind the programme’s vision and objectives, we aim to offer our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help achieve impactful results that Born To Shine aspires for. We look forward to this amazing journey.”
With Blue Buzz at the helm of strategizing the content and marketing goals for the brand, the aim would be to use this occasion to demonstrate the team's unparalleled mastery of impressive strategies that enhance the brand's presence across platforms.