Blue Buzz bags the digital and content marketing mandate for Born To Shine, a Give and ZEEL’s CSR initiative

Speaking on this opportunity with Born To Shine, Blue Buzz founder and CEO Neha K Bisht believes that, “ It is indeed a great opportunity for us, at Blue Buzz, to work with Give and ZEEL, two pioneers in their respective areas. With a mission to bring stories of girl champions to the world, Born To Shine is a brilliant initiative that will have a significant impact in the world of art and artists. Keeping in mind the programme’s vision and objectives, we aim to offer our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help achieve impactful results that Born To Shine aspires for. We look forward to this amazing journey.”