Blue Buzz roped in as communication partners for Zee Entertainment’s Mind Wars

Focusing on MSMEs, SMEs, and start-ups, Blue Buzz is proving itself as a one-stop-shop for all solutions that are needed to build and sustain a brand. Adding another feather to its cap, it has recently been on board as the Marketing & Communications partner for Zee Entertainment’s edutainment pioneer property, Mind Wars.
This first-of-its-kind initiative offers an open platform for students to benchmark themselves against their peers on a national scale using multi-platform and testing platforms across three content segments – Curriculum, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. Blue Buzz will be managing its end-to-end brand solutions, across its TV show, app, and on-ground activities across all markets.
Commenting on this association, Neha Bisht Bhagchandani, Founding Partner, Blue Buzz ,said, ”It is great to partner with a brand like Zee entertainment that has been a game-changer in multiple ways. Mind Wars is not just an educational show; it is dynamic in the sense that it is present on TV, the app and online too, boosting its outreach to every household, across all age groups. We are excited and positive of this association,”.
Adding further she commented, “Operating on the premise that knowledge is a superpower, Blue Buzz desires to value-add by going beyond the conventional strategies and employ every medium of communication to present out-of-the-box innovations. We believe this IP has the potential to create knowledge heroes across India and make the country understand the importance of education and knowledge. We aim to undertake on-ground activities and campaigns that augment this thought.”