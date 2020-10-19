Blue Dart ropes in Network Advertising as its Creative and Media partner

Often, our world comes to a standstill when critical shipments don’t reach us on time. It could be life-saving drugs or a much-awaited visa or a television. The idea, therefore, was to use freeze frame as a visual metaphor to highlight the stoppage of action at the receiver’s end. As soon as the shipment arrives, the world unfreezes and goes back to normal, thus underlining the idea – ‘We move so your world can move.’ The film was shot under strict Covid protocol in Mumbai. The approach was to keep the feel as organic as possible, without leaning much towards computer graphics. Music plays an important role here as it accentuates the drama of ‘statue,’ popularized on the internet.”